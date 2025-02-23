Principal Securities Inc. Buys 3,081 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.