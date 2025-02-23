Principal Securities Inc. Buys 43 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $2,049.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,070.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,500.94 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

