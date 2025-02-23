Principal Securities Inc. Buys 5,362 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,270,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 755,436 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 260,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 139.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 258,940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 403.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 190,106.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.