Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $126.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

