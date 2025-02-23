Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,423 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.