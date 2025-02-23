Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FOF stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.25%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

