Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

HDMV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $32.20.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

