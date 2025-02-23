Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

BATS:SEIM opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

