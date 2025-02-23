Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $179.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

