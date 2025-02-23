Principal Securities Inc. Has $351,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $299.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

