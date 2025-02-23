Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,601 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,564,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,946,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DJT opened at $26.99 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

