Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in XPO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in XPO by 12,923.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

XPO Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $124.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.