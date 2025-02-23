Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 2,443 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 4,553.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 290,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 284,511 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 152,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

TFLR stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

