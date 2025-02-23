Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 3.4 %

MUSA stock opened at $445.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $382.04 and a one year high of $561.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

