Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 602.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,769,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,179,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 828,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,579,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

