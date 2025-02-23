Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,828.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,897.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,851.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

