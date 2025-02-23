Principal Securities Inc. Sells 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,084.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,959.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,773.79. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,073.38 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

