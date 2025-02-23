Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,046.80. This trade represents a 35.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,250.96. This trade represents a 28.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,316 shares of company stock worth $9,816,345. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.