Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.48% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Prothena stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

