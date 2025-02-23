Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.