Q1 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:HUN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

