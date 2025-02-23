Q1 Earnings Estimate for RB Global Issued By Raymond James

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RB Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

RB Global Stock Down 0.5 %

RBA stock opened at C$146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.37. RB Global has a 12 month low of C$90.51 and a 12 month high of C$152.48.

RB Global Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

