Q1 Earnings Estimate for RB Global Issued By Raymond James

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RB Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of RBA opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

