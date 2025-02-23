Q1 Earnings Estimate for TPH Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

