Q1 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.45.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.6 %

CJT opened at C$101.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.21 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$100.01 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.90.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 982.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

