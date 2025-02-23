Q1 Earnings Forecast for LPX Issued By DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

