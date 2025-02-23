Q1 EPS Estimate for Gildan Activewear Decreased by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 226,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

