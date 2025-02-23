Q1 EPS Estimate for Illinois Tool Works Lowered by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

ITW stock opened at $264.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.43. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after acquiring an additional 398,676 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

