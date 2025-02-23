Q1 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Reduced by Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

CAKE opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,114,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

