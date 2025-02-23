Q1 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Lowered by Analyst

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $56,253.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,740,683.32. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 680,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,161,909.74. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

