Q1 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics Lowered by Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $185,994.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,288.36. The trade was a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 2,586 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $33,592.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,250.54. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 471,240 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 265,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,001,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 137,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

