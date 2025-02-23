Q1 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes Decreased by Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,417,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after buying an additional 1,024,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

