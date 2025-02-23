Q1 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.79.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 185,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

