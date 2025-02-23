Q1 EPS Forecast for FreightCar America Reduced by Analyst

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FreightCar America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.96. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 98.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.