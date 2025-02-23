Q2 Earnings Estimate for Lantheus Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.