Q2 Earnings Estimate for TSE:GIL Issued By Stifel Canada

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$44.23 and a 1-year high of C$78.79.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.