Q2 Earnings Estimate for WWW Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

