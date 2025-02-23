Q2 EPS Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CENTA stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

