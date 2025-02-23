Q2 EPS Forecast for Foraco International Reduced by Analyst

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foraco International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Foraco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Foraco International Stock Performance

TSE:FAR opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Foraco International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26.

About Foraco International

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.