Q3 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Issued By Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 228,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $14,079,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.