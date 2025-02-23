Q3 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Lifted by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after buying an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $294,647,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $105,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $81,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.