Q3 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US Increased by Zacks Research

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

