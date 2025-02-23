Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

PWR stock opened at $269.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $221.07 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

