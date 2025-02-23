Range Resources (RRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $676.53 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

