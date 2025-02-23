Range Resources (RRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $676.53 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Range Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.77.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRC
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Range Resources
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.