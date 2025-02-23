Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TSE:OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:OR opened at C$26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.07. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$18.39 and a 1 year high of C$29.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -88.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.