Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of WPM FY2024 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,854,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $1,287,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,501,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 487,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.