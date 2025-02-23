reAlpha Tech (AIRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect reAlpha Tech to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

reAlpha Tech Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AIRE opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. reAlpha Tech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

