reAlpha Tech (AIRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect reAlpha Tech to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
reAlpha Tech Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ AIRE opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. reAlpha Tech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
reAlpha Tech Company Profile
