RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 13.2% Following Weak Earnings

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.91. 1,440,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,137,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter worth $88,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Stock Down 18.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.83.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

