Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03.

(Get Free Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.