Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.