ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

